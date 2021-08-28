By Tony Nwankwo

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Ike Oligbo has donated N6 million towards the recently announced voters registration which is ongoing in Anambra State and towards empowerment in the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election.

Addressing journalists in Awka, the state capital, the Director-General, Hon. Amb. Ike Oligbo Foundation (HAIOF), Comrade Arinze Nweje, explained that this became necessary and inevitable considering the short period of the exercise which comes up between August 30 and September 5, this year.

He advised all eligible voters to take the registration exercise seriously as it is the only acceptable legal means of possessing a permanent voters card (PVC), their greatest power for enthroning good governance.

On the other hand, the representative of GGIN in Anambra State, Mrs. Grace Ezengige, commended the efforts of HAIOF in promoting voter education in the state. She emphasized that this initiative will help voters to rise up to their rights, noting that many eligible voters fail to participate in electioneering processes because of ignorance.

HAIOF is a nongovernmental organisation (NGO) that serves humanity in areas of education, health, good governance and more.

In another development while still addressing newsmen, Comrade Nwaje said the Chairman and Founder of HAIOF, Chief Ike Oligbo (Ike Edeke, Umuoji) has also donated N5 million in support of Anambra Central Progressive Election Coalition (ACPEC( to enable them mobilise support for the PDP governorship candidate for the November 6 election in the state, Mr. Val Ozigbo

The ACPEC is a political pressure group with advocacy on good governance…

Chief Oligbo is a member of the VCO/Anambra 2021 PDP Gubernatorial Elections State Advisory Council as well as Head of Diaspora Affairs.