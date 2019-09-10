Breaking News
Translate

Otoibhi becomes Lagos NSCDC new commandant

On 4:35 amIn Newsby

A new commandant for  the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Cyprian Otoibhi, has assumed duty in Lagos state.

NSCDC,
NSCDC

This  is contained in  a press statement released on Monday in Lagos  and signed by Mrs Kehinde Bada-Okoli, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Lagos State Command of NSCDC.

She said that Otoibhi replaced Mr Tajudeen Balogun, who had been transferred to Zone “F”.

WAEC: 124 inmates of Enugu Maximum Prison credit English, mathematics(Opens in a new browser tab)

The PRO in the statement said that there was a brief handing over ceremony held at the command’s headquarters.

She said  that there;  the outgoing commandant, Mr Balogun, thanked the Commandant-General, Mr Abdullahi Gana, for the opportunity given him  to serve in Lagos State.

It said that Balogun  also thanked him for  the achievements  recorded  by the NSCDC during his  three and a half-year tenure in Lagos  command.

Balogun equally commended the Lagos State Government  for providing  him an  enabling environment through logistic support, which he said contributed to the success recorded by the  NSCDC under his leadership.

The statement also stated that  Balogun  lauded the corps’ personnel for exhibiting high level of professionalism and commitment in the discharge of  their duties.

He also implored the personnel to extend the gesture to his successor.

The  statement said that the new commandant, Mr Cyprian Otoibhi, in his address promised to continue where his predecessor-in-office  stopped.

It said that he charged the command’s  officers to respect the rules and regulations of the command.

The PRO said in the statement that prior to his deployment to the  Lagos State Command, Otoibhi had served in FCT, Kogi, Kastina and Bayelsa states’ commands respectively.(NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.