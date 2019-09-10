OOUTH doctors call off eight-day strike

Doctors under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors in Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu in Ogun have called off their indefinite strike.

The Secretary of ARD in OOUTH, Dr Ajose Oluwafemi, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The doctors had on Sept. 2, embarked on an indefinite strike over what they described as “serious decline in work force without replacement”.

The doctors, after an emergency general meeting on Monday night, resolved to suspend the eight-day-old strike.

According to the statement, the doctors decided to end the industrial action to honour Gov. Dapo Abiodun for his approval of the immediate employment of resident doctors and other health workers in the teaching hospital.

The statement noted that the doctors thanked the governor for his quick response and intervention.

It urged the hospital management to complete the recruitment process within four weeks, in line with the directive of the governor.

The statement read: “The Congress of the ARD, OOUTH, Sagamu, appreciates the kind gesture of His Excellency, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, for his quick response and intervention in the issues affecting the teaching hospital and other healthcare facilities in the state.

“To this end, we have suspended our indefinite strike in honour of the governor.

“We appreciate also, the administrative panel set up by the governor to look into the issues affecting the growth of the teaching hospital.

“We want to assure the hospital management, the state government and members of the public that we shall not relent in the discharge of our duties and our agitation for an international standard health care system and delivery in Ogun state.’’ (NAN).

Vanguard