NYSC member abducted in Jos

A corps member, Igwebuike Nkechi with registration number PL/19B/1423 serving with the Jos North local government area of Plateau State has been abducted from her home in Jos in the early hours of Monday by unknown persons, the State NYSC Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Laha confirmed.

The victim was allegedly abducted at her residence near AA Garden, Rukuba road in Jos North at about 4.30am and Laha told Vanguard, though the incident was reported to the NYSC Secretariat this morning, no further communication has been received but the NYSC is working with security to resolve the mystery.

Although her abductors have reportedly contacted her family via her phone to demand a ransom of N5 million, neither the NYSC nor security confirmed that.

There have been cases of kidnapping in State, this is the first time it involves a corps member and Management of the Scheme in the State are very worried about the development.

She has been found – Police

The corps member, Igwebuike Nkechi has been found, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mathias Tyopev and NYSC Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Laha confirmed.

However, Laha said, “I just got information now that the girl has been found” and Tyopev added, “the information is sketchy for now but the fact is that she has been found. Full details would be made known once we have them.”

