NSCDC Cooperative Society gets new executives

By Jacob Ajom

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp(Lagos Command) Multipurpose Cooperative Society last weekend held its 11th Annual General Meeting and swore in a new executive committee that would run the affairs of the society in the next two years.

Top brass of the NSCDC including the Commandant General who doubles as the grand patron, was ably represented by the Assistant Commandant General Zone F, in charge of Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti state commands, Shem Sunday Obafaiye

He commended the efforts of the last executives led by the former President Assistant Commandant Yusuf Yakub for their hardwork in taking the cooperative Society to a greater height.

The Patron Commandant, Tajudeen Balogun ably, represented by his deputy, Deputy Commandant Ogunsakin and other superior and very senior officers of the corps also graced the event which was described as one of the best organised in recent times.

Marketers, official partners and representatives of the ministry of commerce, industry and Cooperative were not left out.

The outgoing President, Assistant Commandant Yusuf Yakub congratulated the incoming executives led by the new President, Ade Ajayi. He prayed for them to surpass his achievements.

The newly elected executive members include Ade Ajayi Samuel as President, while Ifenyinwa Nwalor as Vice President . Other members include Kehinde Soetan as Secretary, Awokoya Tunji(treasurer), Abolurin Oluwaseun Olumide (Assistant General Secretary) Okeji Bayo(Financial Secretary), Wale Ogunlana (Internal Auditor), Okandeji Erute(Legal Officer) and Praise Ofofon(Chief Whip).

In addition the event featured the presentation of awards to the outgoing executives. This was also first of it’s kind in the history of the cooperative Society.

Vanguard