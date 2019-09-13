Northern govs adopt National Livestock Transformational Plan

It must not conflict with anti-open grazing law, says Benue govt

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—The 19 northern states yesterday adopted the National Livestock Transformation Plan, NLTP, initiated by the federal government to check the incessant clashed between farmers and herders.

The adoption was announced at the end of the Forum’s meeting in Kaduna by the chairman of the northern governors’ forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

But Benue State government represented at the meeting by the Deputy Governor, Benson Abuonu, said the state government would study the plan to ensure that it did not conflict with the state’s anti open grazing laws.

He insisted that anything that was not in tandem with the law would not be entertained by the state

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the forum, said the governors were committed to ensuring that the insecurity challenges in region were tackled head long.

Speaking on adoption of the NLTP, governor Lalong said the forum was informed about the difference with the Ruga initiative and was willing to key into the programme, saying “On Agriculture, the Forum was well informed about the National Livestock Transformation Plan and its disparities with the Ruga plan. It is expected that the plan would ensure resettling and addressing the dislocated populations in the key conflict zones to enable them become part of the agricultural modernization process.

“In the same vein, it would provide a mechanism for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation in the affected communities towards a harmonious mutually beneficial future. The Forum therefore adopted the National Livestock Transformation Plan which lays out clear path for modernizing pastoral activities. It further encouraged other states not included as pilot states to endeavour to join the plan/programme.”

The forum expressed worry that despite the efforts by various tiers of government, insecurity challenge in the region persisted.

He said “the current challenges of insecurity which seems to be persisting despite concerted efforts by all tiers of Government was also deliberated based on insightful analyses and the best possible ways to address the menace which is currently bedeviling the region.

“Consequently the Forum resolved to continue to adopt a sustainable and holistic approach towards tackling this challenge in the region.”

It is the Forum’s unwavering determination to rescue the region and reposition it to meet the yearnings and aspirations of our people, especially in the areas of security economic and social development.”