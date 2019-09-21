NINLAN Seeks support from TETFUND

BY Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

National Institute of Nigerian Languages, NINLAN, Aba, Abia State, has urged the federal government to include the institution among those receiving support from the Tertiary Education Trust, TETFUND.

Executive Director, NINLAN, Professor Obiajulu Emejulu, who stated this in a statement, explained that the institute is in dire need of funds to develop its premise along Opobo -Azumini road, spanning 209.4 hectares.

He said that NINLAN has made frantic efforts for the federal government to include the institute among beneficiaries of TETFUND, but efforts are yet to yield positive result.

Emejulu lamented that National Universities Commission, NUC, was yet to allow NINLAN to exercise her mandate of awarding degrees in Nigerian languages as a results of some hurdles in the Act that established the institution.

“NINLAN sits on a 209.4-hectare expanse of land along Opobo –Azumini road, Ogbor, Aba. NINLAN has made frantic efforts to for the TETFUND to include the institute among TETFUND beneficiaries, but positive results are yet to materialize.

“Presently, NINLAN is in dire need of funds for development. The Institute’s vision is to achieve its mandate in the NINLAN Act of awarding degrees, Diploma and certificates and as a center for research in and learning of Nigerian languages.”

The Executive Director, however, disclosed that the institution has secured the approval of the National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE, to commence National Certificate in Education, NCE, programmes in some subject areas.