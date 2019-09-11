Environmental expert urges Nigerians to plant trees for erosion control

Mr. Nnamdi Arum, the Director of Climate Change, Enugu State Ministry of Environment, has urged Nigerians to embrace the culture of tree planting as an effective erosion control measure. In an interview with NAN in Enugu on Wednesday, Arum gave the advice.

According to him, the planting of trees reduces flooding, prevent erosion and serve as windbreakers in an environment.

He urged government at all levels, groups, and individuals to support the tree planting awareness campaign across the states of the federation.

Breaking: Presidential Tribunal throws out INEC’s objection to Atiku’s petition

Xenophobic Attacks: First batch of 320 Nigerians return aboard Air Peace plane



Arum said that the campaign would help to educate residents on the importance and impact of trees in any environment.

“It is very important to create public awareness on tree planting to ensure the erosion-free environment, especially in flood and erosion-prone communities in Nigeria.

“People living in flood and erosion-prone areas should develop the habit of planting and replacing of trees when they are cut down in their environment.

“The effort will go a long way to protect such erosion and flood-prone areas,’’ the environmentalist said.

He said that tree planting also helped to reduce the effect of the buildup of carbon iv oxide in the air as well as prevent wind from the destruction of property.

“Trees serve as windbreakers in an environment where heavy wind can cause damage to buildings and other property.

“They provide shade for us and prevent the direct impact of sun rays on the human body,” Arum said.

He called on Nigerians, particularly those living in erosion-prone regions, to increase the awareness on tree planting to ensure a healthy environment. He added that this will go a long way to reduce flooding and erosion.