Nigeria 3rd most terrorised nation — Security expert

Chief Edinen Usoroh, Chairman, Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), Plateau chapter, says Nigeria currently ranks third on the world’s terrorism index.

Usoroh made the disclosure on Thursday in Jos at the opening of a one-day counter-terrorism awareness seminar.

He said that Nigeria’s position was according to the 2018 global terrorism index.

“Nigeria remains the 3rd most terrorised nation in the world, according to the global terrorism index report of 2018.

“The five most terrorised countries in the world are Iran, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Syria and Pakistan.

‘Boko Haram remains the most active and deadliest terrorist group in Nigeria, and also a terror group in sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.

Usoroh,who is also the Managing Director, Executive Guards Ltd., stated that the inability of Nigerian security agencies to completely tackle Boko Haram menace was due to ‘insider threat’.

According to him, the insider threat has jeopardised military operations, adding that such had compromised the integrity of the Nigerian Military.

“The moment a terrorist establishes a functional contact with an insider, that organisation becomes extremely vulnerable to an attack,” he said.

The expert further said that apart from terrorism, other security challenges bedevilling the country include; banditry, kidnapping, rape, suicide deaths, ritual killings, missing persons and cyber fraud.

Usoroh stressed said that the counter-terrorism awareness seminar was organised to enlighten the security agencies, civil society organisations, religious leaders, community leaders and Journalists among others, on the tactics of terrorists and criminals in the society.

Vanguard