New NDDC Board: ‘Perfect choice’

…DR. PIUS ODUBU AND CHIEF BERNARD OKUMAGBA THE NEXT LEVEL TEAM FOR NDDC

We have gone through all the names of the nominees of the NDDC new board as recommended by MR. PRESIDENT.

The association is profoundly grateful to Mr. President for such a well thought-out compilation.

Going through the names, it would not be difficult to come to the conclusion that all the nominees are highly passionate for a drastic development of the region.

Let us take his Excellency Chief Pius Odubu for example, we have followed him right from his days as an accountant with his head office located at Urubi. He ran a successful accounting firm honesty and integrity were his cardinal principles then, with this any organization would do the right things often and as much as possible.

As for the nominee for the exalted position of the Managing Director Mr. Bernard Okumagba, he has never hidden his passion for development of the entire Niger Delta for those who know him well, you would not be wrong to say that he operates on very excellent principles of fairness and justice. He places high premium on hard work.

A very vibrant personality who takes passion and value in whatsoever he funds his doing. He is the youngest gentleman who would ever occupy that office and we have no doubts that he would exceed the expectations of all. It has been said that those who protest at times like this are often afraid that the status quo of indolence would be uprooted. This new Board as the Managing Director is truly the next level board and the way to the drastic and rapid development of the Niger Delta region.

What we fund most appalling is the insistence of a few Nigerians and particular a few Niger Deltas to dance in the river of premodial sentiments. We find it extremely basic and highly uninspiring for a group of people to partake in an orchestrated protest match to Asaba, protesting the constitution of the new Board of the NDDC where Delta State is a beneficiary and has a competent nominee as the Managing Director and an additional director.

Rather than eulogise Mr. President for exercising an uncommon wisdom in his choice those few element decided to go South. In a world where competence supersedes all other considerations.

It is shameful that a few of our people insist on being initiative or antediluvian Nigeria must abandon the politics of selfishness and location. If appointments are not made from our families immediate locality then the heaven must fall. This primitive and prehistoric attitude must be grossly discouraged.

The United States which is one of the most civilized democracies in the world had father and son as presidents about two decades ago and just about four years ago husband and wife also made history in the political leadership of that country. We have gone through the profile of Chief Bernard Okimagbah and Dr. Pius Odubu etc and we have thoroughly impressed within their achievements in their various carriers.

We are of the view that the South South Governors are mainly the opposition party and they are allowed to have their say but shouldn’t insist on having their way or worse still must not be seen to blackmail the Government of the day. The way a society develops is through the strength of diversity. If one is privileged to be a governor, be appreciative to God about the opportunity to serve and resist the temptation of the arrogance of spreading your tentacles all over the place and greedingly insist on being an Almighty God father. This is indeed the bare of the under development of our country today.

All Governors have enough duties and responsibilities to unbundle.

We also frown at the ugly trend where some Niger Delta Militant would in a grossly irresponsible fashion allow politicians to manipulation to them into a myopic position of blackmailing the Federal Government with threats of grounding the economy.

If the truth must be said needless to irritate that all states of the Niger-Delta are adequately represented in the Niger Delta. Projects will go ground the Niger Delta. Every person cannot be Chairman or Managing Director, Bayelsa for instance has a very competent nominee as an Executive Director that position is a vintage position.

Nigeria is where it is because we as people insist on appointment that are open to manipulation and corruption.

This Board is competent and a perfect choice by Mr. President.

