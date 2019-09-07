New Book prescribes road to improved LG administration

By Dennis Agbo

A new book, “Local Government Administrative System In Nigeria: Reflections on the Creation of Enugu East Local Government Area,” written by a former lawmaker in Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Joseph Agbo Ugwumba, has prescribed processes to harnessing full potentials of local government administration in Enugu state, Nigeria.

The book is coming at a time the federal government has shown interest in actualising local government autonomy and to re-jig it for optimum output at the grassroots administration in Nigeria.

Agbo Ugwumba in the book traced the evolution of Nigeria’s contemporary local government practice; it’s essentiality in development, administration and brought it up to date with the last local government creation exercise by the then military government in Nigeria.

As a participant in the processes to creation of Enugu East local government, Ugwumba tells the story, the reason for agitation, how the system has worked; and embellished the narrative with experience as lawmaker who also participated under democracy in the evolution of amending the local government system to work better.

The author however prescribed the way forward from the present challenges of local government administration, pointing out to them that more work need to be done to achieved the desired development indices.

Speaking about the book, Ugwumba said: “The book is all about local government. Local governments in Nigeria are denied autonomy and that has been impacting in the development of rural areas. So the book x-rays the difficulties and the solutions and in particular the creation of Enugu East local government, my involvement. So I tried to highlight my involvement in the demand for the creation.

“I did touch the aspect of local government autonomy in the book because the constitution created a lacuna in denial of local governments their own autonomy by abridging the revenue to local government, making it for the Governors to get into having a joint account and that is not proper. If the local governments are the third tier of government, they should have autonomy like the governors to have their own revenue. Unemployment and the rest emanated as a result of lack of autonomy of the local government.”

Vanguard