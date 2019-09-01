NAF bombs several terrorists at Yuwe in Borno

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Nigerian Air Force,NAF,has said its attack aircraft attached to its Air Task Force,of Operation Lafiya Dole, killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists in an air strikes carried out yesterday, Saturday, in Yuwe area of Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information,NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola,in a statement, Sunday morning, said the air raid which was executed in continuation of Operation Green Sweep 3,followed a “credible Human Intelligence,HUMINT reports, which were also corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance,ISR, missions, that the settlement was being used as a hideout for the Boko Haram terrorists.”

“The ATF therefore detailed two Alpha Jets and an L-39ZA aircraft to attack the target area. As the aircraft arrived overhead the target area, several Boko Haram terrorists were seen attempting to flee while many others concealed themselves in the structures and dense vegetation of the area.

” The jets took turns attacking the target, scoring crucial hits on the hideout leading to the neutralization of several Boko Haram terrorists fighters,”the statement said.

” The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast.”

