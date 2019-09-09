Nadal v Medvedev — the facts and figures

Facts and figures from Sunday’s US Open final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev, which the Spaniard won 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-2:
4 hours, 50 minutes
— duration of the final, falling four minutes short of the longest US Open championship match on record. Andy Murray’s five-set win over Novak Djokovic in 2012 took four hours and 54 minutes. Mats Wilander also defeated Ivan Lendl in a match of identical length in the 1988 final
33
— Rafael’s age. He became the second oldest US Open champion in the modern era since 35-year-old Ken Rosewall in 1970
4
— number of US Open titles now won by Nadal
19
— number of Grand Slams now won by Nadal
177/164
— number of points won by Nadal/Medvedev in the final
6/21
— break points converted by Nadal
5/15
— break points converted by Medvedev
4/14
— aces hit by Nadal/Medvedev
62/75
— winners hit by Nadal/Medvedev
46/57
— unforced errors by Nadal/Medvedev
0/4
— success rate of male players born in the 1990s in Grand Slam finals. Milos Raonic finished runner-up at Wimbledon in 2016 while Dominic Thiem lost the last two French Open finals to the Spaniard.
0
— number of career five-set wins for Medvedev in five attempts
84
— number of career titles for Nadal, of which 21 have come on hard courts