Nadal v Medvedev — the facts and figures

Facts and figures from Sunday’s US Open final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev, which the Spaniard won 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-2:

4 hours, 50 minutes

— duration of the final, falling four minutes short of the longest US Open championship match on record. Andy Murray’s five-set win over Novak Djokovic in 2012 took four hours and 54 minutes. Mats Wilander also defeated Ivan Lendl in a match of identical length in the 1988 final

33

— Rafael’s age. He became the second oldest US Open champion in the modern era since 35-year-old Ken Rosewall in 1970

4

— number of US Open titles now won by Nadal

READ ALSO:

19

— number of Grand Slams now won by Nadal

177/164

— number of points won by Nadal/Medvedev in the final

6/21

— break points converted by Nadal

5/15

— break points converted by Medvedev

4/14

— aces hit by Nadal/Medvedev

62/75

— winners hit by Nadal/Medvedev

46/57

— unforced errors by Nadal/Medvedev

0/4

— success rate of male players born in the 1990s in Grand Slam finals. Milos Raonic finished runner-up at Wimbledon in 2016 while Dominic Thiem lost the last two French Open finals to the Spaniard.

0

— number of career five-set wins for Medvedev in five attempts

84

— number of career titles for Nadal, of which 21 have come on hard courts

VANGUARD