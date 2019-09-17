By David Odama

Gov. Sule of Nasarawa State has said that his administration is in a hurry to educate the people of Nasarawa state.

Sule also said it is his resolve to enhance the educational level of the people of Nasarawa state, developed and industrialized the state before his exit as the governor.

The Governor stated this when he received a delegation from the Nile University of Nigeria who were on a courtesy visit to Government House Lafia on Tuesday.

He said the efforts of the Turkish government and leadership of the University in the area of educational development are commendable, adding that the state and indeed Nigeria are appreciative of the kind support they are getting.

“We are pursuing education especially in technical areas, medicine and engineering as the state is lacking personnel in some of these critical areas “. Governor Sule said.

According to him, given the discount and other added advantages, the state government will explore this avenue to train citizens of the state in various fields of human endeavour in the overall interest of development.

“We are happy that you have indicated to us that the more number of students in your institution, the higher the discount”. Sule said.

Speaking earlier, Vice Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria, Professor Osman Nuri said they were at the Government house to highlight the University’s programmes for the Governor to collaborate with them in enhancing educational sector.

Professor Nuri said the University was established in 2009 and is now running over five hundred post graduate, undergraduate and certificate programmes in the faculties of natural and applied science, art and social science, management science as well as engineering.