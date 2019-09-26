Kenya launches guidelines to enhance disposal of pharmaceutical waste

Kenya on Wednesday launched guidelines to promote safe disposal of pharmaceutical waste in the country. Rashid Amana, Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Health said the guidelines would ensure those safe and quality pharmaceutical products are available to citizens.

“We are working on medicines track and trace system in partnership with the University of Nairobi and other industry players,” Amana said.

He said that the testing system would help verify medical products and health technologies as well as facilitate post-market surveillance and pharmacovigilance.

He said the proclamation aligns within the country’s blueprint for socio-economic development such as vision 2030 that envisions a society in which “no one is left behind”.

Kenya is tackling challenges linked to the circulation of substandard medicines in the continent through collaboration with other countries and has started supporting the pharmaceutical industries with the necessary resources to become active participants in the global market.

Fred Siyoi, the Chief Executive Officer of Pharmacy and Poisons Board, said the regulator had set up systems to boost safety and efficacy of essential medicine.

“We are the first drug regulatory authority in Africa with online systems for regulation of medical products in accordance with the World Health Organisation regulatory documentation package and other relevant International guidelines and standard,” said Siyoi.

Kenya is now the sixth African country in reporting individual case safety reports to the international database and is leading East African countries in pharmacovigilance and post-marketing surveillance.

vanguard