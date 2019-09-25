Just in: FG declares Oct. 1 public holiday

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, October 1, as public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary Celebration.

The declaration was announced in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja and signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah.

The statement noted that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on the commemoration of this year’s anniversary and assured them of Government’s commitment to ending the current spate of insecurity in the country.

According to him, peace and stability are necessary conditions for the development of any nation. He therefore, called on Nigerians to emulate the nation’s founding fathers in their love for fatherland.

Aregbesola who reminded Nigerians of the immense potentials the country is endowed with, assured further that with commitment, we can move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.

“As Nigerians, we should always remember that there is hope for our country and that we are blessed with both human and natural resources, tourism, cultural diversity, selfless spirit of unity and love for one another, as well as bonded brotherhood, all of which are potentials we must exploit in the years ahead to make Nigeria the nation of our dreams”, he said.

Ogbeni Aregbesola therefore, enjoined all Nigerians to “support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration in its avowed determination to build a secure, economically viable and corruption free nation, in line with the dream of the country’s founding fathers”

Vanguard