It’s to cry for Mercy

Gradually, we are moving into the last three months of the year. Some have had all their prayers answered, some have had some answered yet for others they are still hopeful.

Which ever is yours, I’m sure you have not had enough of the blessings of the Lord. As human beings we still want more.

Imagine someone who has been praying and fasting since the year began yet awaiting answers. What should such a person do? He/ She needs to cry for mercy. May I add that we all need the mercy of God.

What is mercy? Revered man of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye in his devotional manual, Open Heavens, gave us an insight into what we mean by mercy especially Divine mercy.

He wrote, “ Mercy is an attitude of compassion, favour and care towards the unfortunate, afflicted and helpless. Mercy is unmerited assistance that originates from the divine attributes of God, and it is grounded in His very nature”.

For emphasis, he explained, “ Mercy is a special prerogative of the Almighty God Himself”.

For a woman out there who has had several miscarriages and cannot afford to pay medical bills suggested by the doctor or a woman who has done every thing medically possible to have a child and none is forthcoming, or even a single lady who desires to get married and no suitor is forthcoming, such a person needs to ask for mercy.

For the one seeking for jobs or the one whose business instead of thriving is running into debts, that person surely needs divine intervention.

Let’s look at our authority in the Holy Bible, who asked for mercy, why and what was the result? Mark 10 verses 446-48 “ And they came to Jericho: and as he went out of Jericho with his disciples and a great number of people, blind Bartimaeus, the son Timaeus, sat by the highway side begging. And when he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to cry out, and say, Jesus, thou son of David have mercy on me. And many charged him that he should hold his peace: but he cried the more a great deal, Thou son of David, have mercy on me”.

What do we learn from this? Here is a blind man that no doctor has been able to make receive his sight. Till today, there are many people like that. His situation to many people was hopeless. Hence they told him to keep quite. As far as they were concerned, he was disturbing them with his noise. They expected him to be happy that he was being given alms.

Brethren, what is the situation that you are going through and no one has been able to help? What have you lost that you want restored?

The noise he made was simply to exercise his faith. He knew that something could still happen. He knew that he too could see like those giving him alms.

What seems irreversible in your life can still be reversed if only you have faith and demonstrate your faith.

Let’s see the consequence of his demonstration of his faith.

Verses 49 “ And Jesus stood still, and commanded him to be called. And they called the blind man, saying unto him, Be of good comfort, rise, he calleth thee”.

Note that Jesus stood still. In other words, he stopped whatever he was doing. As you call on the Lord for mercy, your voice will receive his attention in the name of Jesus. Did you get the lesson that it was a cry not whisper that got the attention of Jesus? In the same way, today, billions of people cry unto God but it only those who persist that get his attention.

Brethren, if you have been begging people for bread, in the name of Jesus, very soon, as you cry unto the Lord, you will be a giver to others.

Verses 50-52 “ And he, casting away his garment, rose, and came to Jesus. And Jesus answered and said unto him, What wilt thou that I should do unto thee? The blind man said unto him, Lord, that I might receive my sight.

And Jesus said unto him, Go thy way; thy faith hath made thee whole. And immediately he received his sight, and followed Jesus in the way”.

Did you also notice that while responding to our Lord Jesus, Bartimeaus went straight to the point? He wanted to be healed and he said so.

As you cry unto the great physician, every thing that is diagnosed as an ailment in your body , will hear the voice of the Lord and vacate your body. You shall enjoy Divine Health in the name of Jesus.

Had Bartimaeus kept quite, would he have received? Definitely not.

However, to receive mercy, you too must show mercy. Showing mercy to others is not necessarily about financial donation.

Why must we show mercy?

Matthew 5 vs.7 is our reference. It states: ‘’ Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy”.

Very simple, show mercy, receive mercy, get a miracle.

With the economic situation in our country, we need to show mercy to as many people as we can. By doing so, we are not just helping those people, we are also provoking miracles. We must however realize that showing mercy is not a one off thing. It should be a part of a life. It should be continuous.

I’ll share with you, a testimony from Living Faith Church, (aka Winners’ Chapel )Basorun in Ibadan, Oyo state.

“ I have Dominion! We are returning the glory to God who truly rewards those that diligently serve Him. I have been trusting God for marital settlement since March 2012 when I completed my NYSC. At a point, I began to think God had forgotten me, but I drew strength from God’s Word coming from this altar also from Psalm 84vs.7 which says, they go from strength to strength everyone of them in Zion…”. Then I decided to stop praying on it and serve God’s interest in the church. I sowed financial seeds to that effect believing God for my settlement; and last year March, my birthday month; I was privileged to be prayed or by Pastor’s wife who asked after my marital life. By May 2018, my husband called and proposed. Despite knowing each other for 13 year, we lost contact for seven years. Finally God gave us good speed within a year and made the wedding possible. Praise the Lord”.

I use this testimony as a point of contact to any reader who is waiting on the Lord for a life partner, in the name of Jesus, you will experience divine connection sooner than you expect and your shall testify in Jesus name.

For two persons who had known each other for 13 years, why didn’t the marriage come earlier? It could be the hand of the enemy at work.

By the grace of the Almighty God, every evil veil that the enemy has used to cover your glory, the fire of the Lord will burn it off in Jesus name.

Whatever it is you are expecting will manifest sooner than you think in the name of Jesus. I urge you to find time this week to cry unto the Lord for mercy about your situation and things will change for the better in Jesus name. Amen.

Do have a blessed week.