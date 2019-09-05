IPCR expresses concern over xenophobic attacks in South Africa

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has expressed concern over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals by some miscreants in South Africa.

T he Director General of IPCR, Prof. Bakut Bakut, said this in a statement signed by the Head of Media IPCR, Mr Musa Mato, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Bakut condemned the killings and burning of properties belonging to Nigerians other Nationals.

He called on the South Africans to remember the historical relationship between them and other African countries, during the days of apartheid.

Bakut urged the South African government to caution its people and allow peace to prevail.

The professor also called on Nigerians to remain calm and not to retaliate or take the laws into their hands as the Federal Government was taking steps to address the situation.

According to him, it is important to build on the two countries relationship than to destroy it, as diplomatic crisis will not speak well for both countries and the African continent as a whole.

The director general said: “We should build on what unite us more than what divides us. Attacking each other would not help us, it will only destroy the foundation of our relationship.

“Nigeria and South Africa have come a long way. We have been living together and doing things in common.

“This is not the time to tear apart, but a time to build a common front for the development of the two countries,” he said.

Bakut noted that Nigerians and South Africans had investments in each other’s countries and as such both countries should look for a way to harness the profitable venture that will build a peaceful co-existence.

He also cautioned against using languages capable of escalating the crisis, urging the South African government to restrain its citizens and asked them to put a stop to the orgy of violence.

“Nigerian are hard working people and should not be subjected to molestation, harassment or killings just because they are not a citizen of particular country,” he said.