Infinix says new HOT 8 packed with maximum entertainment

By Prince Osuagwu

Smartphone brand, Infinix Mobile says its latest device, HOT 8 will give Nigerian users the kind of entertainment they crave for in a smartphone.

The new device is an addition to its HOT smartphone series and comes with a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop display, a triple rear camera, and a DIRAC Sound & Party Mode.

HOT is a mid-budget series phone designed for young people who are passionate about entertainment in the interconnected world. The series let customers amplify their entertainment experience in the digital space.

Managing Director of Infinix Mobile, Benjamin Jiang, said that “the Infinix HOT series aims to empower young people with boundless entertainment experience fueled by transformative mobile technology. We observe the trends of online and offline entertainment in global emerging markets where technologies apply. We found that young people desire to connect and share their life with their communities in various ways, such as social networking, gaming, streaming, and partying.”

The new device enables four days of battery life with just three hours of charging through the 2A fast charge technology.

Jiang said consumers will be able to enjoy non-stop entertainment throughout the day, whether it is social networking, watching videos, capturing images, or playing games. HOT 8 also adopts artificial intelligence to optimise power consumption. Infinix

He said: “Consumer will be able to indulge in video streaming, gaming, and social networking on HOT 8’s large 6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop display. With an expansive field of view, HOT 8 can leave you breathless, transcending you into the virtual world” he added.

The HOT 8 features a 13MP rear triple camera, consisting of a 13MP lens, a 2MP lens and an AI lens that combine to capture more detailed clearer pictures. It is also equipped with a Quad flash and an F1.8 aperture to further enhance the camera performance. The triple rear camera will empower consumers with better image capturing and broadcasting experience, allowing them to explore more entertainment.

The fun DIRAC audio technology has been well received by consumers in the previous HOT generation smartphones. It has now been combined with an innovative software technology called Party Mode in HOT 8. The creative DIRAC Sound & Party Mode allows multiple devices to be synchronized together to be a single sound output source.”

