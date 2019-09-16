In Summary: Nigerian newspapers headline Monday (Video)

By Rasheed Sobowale

Before starting with the top news for today, contrary to recent news circulating on the death of the legendary singer, Majek Fashek, he is ALIVE and recovering according to his manager, Uzoma Day Omenka. Omenka sent Vanguard Live a video to confirm his health status this morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, yesterday, dispatched three special envoys to Nigeria and six other African countries to deliver messages of pan-African unity and solidarity, following xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

This is even as Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema, weekend said the airline has not suspended evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa, but is waiting for the Nigerian High Commission in that country to get all the necessary documentations and papers for the next batch of Nigerians to be evacuated. Read full story.

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have thrown their weight behind the party leadership’s decision to challenge Wednesday’s judgement of the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal, PEPT, that threw out the petition of Atiku Abubakar, the party’s 2019 presidential candidate.

In a press statement issued from its secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, said the judgement stood justice on its head, and if not challenged at the apex court, may constitute a cog in the wheel of the nation’s nascent democracy. Read full story.

Akintoye was elected as Yoruba leader by various Yoruba organisations on August 22 in Ibadan, Oyo State. The emeritus Professor of History at a news conference in Lagos organised to give his acceptance of the election, said that what the nation needed was a Yoruba leadership that would be non-partisan.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have elicited Akintoye’s acceptance. While some Yoruba groups chided the former lawmaker for accepting the position, others said it was a welcome development. Read full story.

The former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, voiced that he does not know what the IPOB is advocating for till date.

Okorocha who did not deny knowing members of the group said he would only consider joining them only if the Nnamdi Kalu-led group can convince him on why he must join IPOB and where it is taking the Igbos to. Read full story.

Unknown gunmen on weekend kidnapped Miss Ai’shat Umar Ardo (Ummi), the daughter of Adamawa State politician, Dr Umar Ardo.

Miss Ardo was said to have been kidnapped on Saturday night around 7:45pm at Blinkers Shopping Mall, Asokoro Abuja.

Oil prices rise 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply

Oil prices surged more than 15% to their highest level in nearly four months at the open on Sunday after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities on Saturday that knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.

Brent crude futures jumped more than 19% to a session high of $71.95 a barrel at the opening, while US crude futures surged more than 15% to a session high of $63.34 a barrel. Both benchmarks rose to the highest since May.

P& ID: FG moves to deal with local, int’l collaborators — Malami

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), told senior journalists, in Abuja, Sunday, that the federal government has commenced extensive investigations around those involved in Nigeria and abroad.

The Federal Government has begun moves to deal with local and international collaborators involved in the controversial P&ID contract, over which a whopping $9.6 billion award has been given against Nigeria by a British court.

Buhari’s next level administration will deliver uninterrupted power supply to Nigeria- Mamman

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman has said, the Muhammadu Buhari’s next level administration will deliver uninterrupted power supply to Nigeria when all major power projects are completed before the end of its tenure.

He stated this after inspection of the 215 MW Kaduna Power Plant, 132/33KV Kudenda Substation and Mando transmission line in Kaduna at the weekend.

The PUNCH Newspaper:

Xenophobia: FG to evacuate 319 from South Africa Tuesday

No fewer than 319 Nigerians will be evacuated from South Africa on Tuesday.

The arrangements for the evacuation is reported would be tidier than the previous one, which was done on Wednesday.

Fish out FUOYE killer cops, Fayemi tells CP

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has demanded that the Commissioner of Police in the state fish out the policemen responsible for the killing of two students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti during a protest last Tuesday.

Fayemi made the demand in a state-wide broadcast on Sunday.

NLNG seeks $10bn loan for Train 7

The Nigeria LNG Limited, the operator of Africa’s largest natural gas plant, has said it is in talks with lenders for N10bn loan to enable it to finance its Train 7 project.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tony Attah, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that the company was discussing with the country’s top 10 lenders, including Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc, to raise as much as $2bn, and with foreign lenders and export-credit agencies for the balance.

Drunk policeman stabs nine persons at Ondo nightclub

No fewer than nine persons sustained varying degrees of injury when an allegedly drunk policeman, identified as Taiwo Orisadare, stabbed them at a nightclub in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Friday.

The policeman, attached to the Area Commander’s office, Akure, allegedly stabbed the victims, who were said to be young men, at a popular club in Alagbaka GRA during a brawl.

ThisDay Newspaper:

We’ll spare nobody in $9.6bn P&ID failed deal, says Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), at the weekend served noticed that all government officials and others connected with the process through which Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P & ID) got the Gas Supply and Processing Agreement (GSPA) with the federal government and later secured an arbitral award of $9.6 billion following Nigeria’s alleged default, would not escape the ongoing probe into the incident.

Revealed: How military’s Super Camp strategy aids Boko Haram to hold positions

The Super Camp strategy adopted by the military in the war against insurgency in the North-east may have given the terrorists the opportunity to occupy more territories from where they launch assaults on the troops, investigation has revealed.

Under the SuperCamp strategy, the military, in what appeared like a tactical retreat, pulled out its battalions from all the camps occupied by troops and relocated them to heavily fortified cities where their brigade headquarters are located.

PDP govs back Atiku’s bid to appeal to S’Court

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have decided to team up with the party’s presidential candidate in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to get the Supreme Court to upturn the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which rejected his petition to be declared winner of the election.

The Nation Newspaper:

S’Africa’s envoy heads for Nigeria on peace mission

SOUTH Africa has finally decided to reach out to Nigeria and other countries worse-hit by xenophobic attacks in its territory.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has despatched his envoy to Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to explain his country’s commitment to “Pan African unity and solidarity”.

He would also speak on steps taken to end the attacks on foreigners and to bring perpetrators to account.

