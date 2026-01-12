Nigerian newspapers review: [Rivers crisis] Why I said dogs are barking — Fubara

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State breaking his silence on the impeachment moves against him by the State House of Assembly, remarking that some dogs bark without understanding the reason for their noise.

Another headline features structural bottlenecks, weak demand and high interest rates as banks cut loans to manufacturers and traders by N2.1 trillion in the first half of 2025, a 16.2% drop to N10.946 trillion.

Vanguard also reports that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar accused the Tinubu administration of abandoning about 1,600 Nigerian students abroad under the Bilateral Education Agreement.

Moving to the next newspaper, The Guardian leads with the Federal Government’s appropriation proposal criticised as prioritising elite comfort over economic recovery, with huge sums allocated to vehicles, office upkeep and other non-essential expenses.

The next paper, The Punch, leads with an analysis showing that the proposed 2026 budget contains at least N3.5 trillion in new projects, despite guidelines to roll over most 2025 capital allocations and avoid new ones.

Finally, The Nation’s top headline features the immediate-past Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), who is facing a fresh investigation after the EFCC reportedly uncovered arms and ammunition at his Kebbi residence.

Vanguard News