Ihedioha wins at Tribunal

The Imo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has declared Emeka Ihedioha authentic winner of Imo gubernatorial poll.

The Tribunal Saturday dismissed the petition filed against Ihedioha by three political parties – Action Alliance (AA), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Also read:

The parties alongside their governorship candidates, Uche Nwosu, Hope Uzodinma and Ifeanyi Ararume had asked the tribunal to the nullify the election of Ihedioha on the ground that he was unlawfully declared as the governor of the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Details later…