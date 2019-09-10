I didn’t attack judiciary, Timi Frank replies BMO

Urges tribunal to fix judgment date

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has denied a statement credited to the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) accusing him of attacking the judiciary.

Frank, however, described his accuser (BMO) as a “Yahoo Yahoo” group the presidency is using to deceive Nigerians.

Reacting through a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, to a media reports credited to the BMO, Frank said his earlier statement only appealed to the judges not to be intimidated by the Buhari government, rather they should follow their conscience and give the right judgement.

The political activist insisted that he stands by “my earlier statement, the judges should remember that Nigerians and the international community is watching and we expect them to do the right thing so as to save Nigeria from further misrule. They should give the right judgement and write their names in Gold,” he said.

While calling on the chairman of the Presidential Election Tribunal to fix a date for the judgement, Frank said: “justice delay is justice denial. We are in the know that because of the harassment and intimidation by some APC elements, the tribunal has not been able to officially fix a date, this must stop because the presidential tribunal case has a time bound.”

Reacting to BMO’s reports calling for his arrest, Frank said: “If there is anybody to be arrested, it is the Yahoo Yahoo members of BMO for collecting free money and supporting illegality and corruption to the detriment of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Ordinarily I would ignore their rantings but I have to answer a fool according to his folly otherwise he will think he is wise. We all know that BMO is another arm of the presidency spokesmen, whenever the presidency via the Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina are looking to intimidate Nigerians, they call on BMO to do their dirty job, classic case of ‘hand of Esaw, voice of Jacob.’

“BMO and the presidency spokesmen are one and the same. From their statement, this yahoo yahoo group is obviously trying to influence the 5 judges, the judges should ignore them, this is not a political campaign but strictly a judicial issue.

“BMO is threatening the judges and will be willing to give them the Onnoghen treatment but the judges are men of integrity and above all patriots who will not be cowed by a yahoo yahoo group that supports corruption and intimidation of judges by the presidency so long as it favours Buhari.

“Recently, I spoke in favour of the APC that it will win the forth coming Bayelsa election, BMO didn’t call for my arrest but now that the truth does not favour APC, they are calling for my arrest, hypocrites.

“Finally, I want to make clear to the yahoo yahoo group BMO that unlike them that speak for a yahoo yahoo President, I Comrade Timi Frank, a political activist, does not speak for Atiku Abubarkar or PDP, I speak for the voiceless Nigerians who are suffering and dying as a result of the misrule of BMO’s pay master.”

Vanguard