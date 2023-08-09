Activist Timi Frank tackles Akpabio over ‘vacation allowance’ to lawmakers

Activist Timi Frank, has tackled the Senate President, God’swill Akpabio, over his statement that money had been sent to all senators by the National Assembly to enjoy their annual vacation.

Frank spoke on the development in a video recording on Wednesday.

He described Akpabio’s revelation on a live national TV as a mockery of democracy and Nigerians, calling on the Senate President to resign his position immediately.

According to Frank, it was insensitive for the lawmakers to enjoy national resources in the name of holidaying at a time Nigerians were facing hardships and other economic challenges.

Recall that Akpabio had, on Monday during a special plenary session of the screening and confirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, informed the senators that the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Magaji Tambuwal, had wired money into their individual bank accounts in order to enjoy their annual holiday.

Akpabio had said, “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly…,”

The Senate President’s statement met with interruptions from the senators, who were apparently dissatisfied with Akpabio’s public disclosure.

Akpabio, however, too a pause as he withdrew the statement, while he rephrased the information.

“In order to enjoy your holidays, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return,” Akpabio said in the alternative to calm down frayed nerves.

Recall that the Senate had adjourned plenary on Monday till September 26, 2023, in order to observe its annual recess.

Meanwhile, Frank has called on President Bola Tinubu to act on the statement of the Senate President.

He said, “The show of shame that was demonstrated today (Monday) on a live national television where the Senate under Akpabio was telling the whole world and Nigerians that they are going on vacation, and the Clerk of the National Assembly has paid money to every account of the Nigerian Senators.

“This is the biggest joke we’ve seen in recent times, and that is the main reason why I’m making it bold and very clear that Senator God’swill Akpabio must immediately resign as the Senate President. He cannot continue to make mockery of our democracy and make mockery of Nigerians.

“This is the same man who made mockery of the poor, and made it very clear in the Senate chamber by saying ‘Let the poor breathe’. Meanwhile, he was laughing because he knew they will definitely never allow the poor to breathe, they’ll continue to suffocate the poor and that is what he demonstrated today (Monday) on a live TV by sharing the resources that belongs to the poor to their personal accounts.

“Akpabio has shown that since the inception of the Nigerian Senate, this is the most corrupt Senate President ever Nigerians have witnessed.

“I use this opportunity to call on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to end this joke and Nollywood act of Akpabio, that this is the time he the President must tell Akpabio to resign for this show of shame and national embarrassment, Nigerians can no longer take this in this APC government anymore.

“Nigerians have suffered too much in recent times. We did not vote our Senators to come and take money from the poor to go on vacation,” he said.

Frank also called on members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to cut off all communications with the federal government until their demands were met.

He said, “So therefore, I use this opportunity to call on the Nigerian Labour Congress to seize every discussion and communication with the federal government until the salary of Nigerian workers must be increased.

“Nigerians can no longer bear this. This Nollywood has to end, and the time to end this Nollywood is now. So, I appeal to Nigerians to prepare for a total shutdown until Akpabio resigns as the Senate President of Nigeria,” he added.