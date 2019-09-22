Hope Uzodima implicated, arrested in India

India’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a Nigerian man identified as Hope Uzodima in Mumbai for alleged possession of dangerous weapons.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man who lives in Bonkhode village in Koparkhairane was arrested for possession of ivory and a sword cane.

Another Nigerian named King Chukwudi Fidelis who is also in police net fast-tracked his arrest as he helped the police with information.

The 30-year-old Fidelis was arrested at Sector 13 in Koparkhairane last week for the possession of 64 gm of methamphetamine powder worth rs3.2 lakh.

Investigations revealed that he got the drug from Uzodima.

“While searching Uzodima’s house, we found a 12 inch-long elephant tusk worth rs1.65 lakh and a sword cane.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed that he had smuggled them from Nigeria,” senior police inspector Ravindra Budhwant with ANC said.

He said the duo had entered the country on tourist visas, which looked fake to the police, and they would be verifying them.

The accused claimed to have a clothing business in the country but police suspect the claim was an attempt to cover up the smuggling.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau confirmed the authenticity of the seized ivory, after which the police booked the duo under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act along with those of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act.

Mr Uzodima and Mr Fidelis are currently in judicial custody.