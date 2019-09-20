High cell phone users will boost chat commerce in Nigeria

By Providence Emmanuel

The market for chat commerce is significantly huge in Nigeria due to the population of people using a cell phone to interact on a daily basis, said Chief Commercial Officer, Clickatell, Mr Hannes Van Rensburg.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Van Rensburg said that the reason e-commerce companies are struggling in Nigeria is because the population of Nigerians that browse the internet on their laptop and personal computers is very small.

“But the number of people that have a cell phone and interact with users is almost everybody and so the market for chat commerce in Nigeria is significantly bigger than the market for e-commerce,” he noted.

He said that Clickatell understands emerging markets which is why it is coming to revolutionise the narrative on chat commerce, adding that the company is already doing business with banks, especially the big ones.

According to him, the chat application is developed in such a way that the consumer knows the individual on the other side, explaining that it is encrypted, just like WhatsApp is encrypted end to end.

