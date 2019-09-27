FUOYE gets NUC’s accreditation for six postgraduate courses

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), on Friday, said that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had granted full accreditation for its six postgraduate courses.

The university made the known in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Mr ‎Godfrey Bakji, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti.

The statement quoted the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, as ‎expressing delight that the efforts of his administration to reposition FUOYE had started yielding result.

It said that the accreditation had given credence to the infrastructural development of the twin campuses in Oye and Ikole as well as the ever- increasing admission quota and students’ enrolment, among others.

According to the statement, the newly-accredited postgraduate programmes include Food Science and Technology, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Material and Metallurgical Engineering, Geology, Computer Science and Agricultural Engineering.

It also revealed that the institution’s management would sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that would empower the university to run distance learning ‎programmes after the NUC accreditation on them.

NAN recalls that FUOYE commenced its postgraduate programme during the 2018/2019 academic session with five faculties namely: Arts, Science, Engineering, Agriculture and Social Sciences, which altogether ran 30 programmes.

The additional‎ six programmes will now bring the institution’s postgraduate programmes to 36.

