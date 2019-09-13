Fund clinical skill simulation laboratory— NPMCN tells FG

…Celebrates 50th Anniversary

By Chris Ochayi

National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, NPCM, has called on the Federal government to prioritize Clinical Skills Simulation Laboratory in its funding of the health sector, saying it plays critical role in training medical specialists in the country.

President, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, Dr. Opubo da Lilly-Tariah, who made the call at a media briefing in Abuja as parts of activities to mark the 50th training anniversary of the college, said that products of this institution cater for the medical needs of over 95 per cent of Nigerians who cannot afford to embark on medical tourism outside the country.

He also said the institution has been responsible for combating brain drain of medical doctors in the country by replacing those who exited through its training of specialist in multiple fields.

He said the college has trained 7000 specialists till since its inception, saving the nation over a trillion naira in cost of training outside the shore of Nigeria.

Dr. Lilly-Tariah, He noted that when this is multiplied by the valued added in terms of services to the nation the benefits are huge thus underscoring the benefit of the college to the country.

According to him the college will use the opportunity of the 50th anniversary to launch an endowment fund for college infrastructure and Clinical Skills Laboratory.

He said funding for the Clinical Skills Simulation Laboratory is not restricted to the Federal Government as friends of the college can also join in the quest to realize the project which will build the local capacities to meet the over 95 per cent of Nigerian who cannot afford to go overseas for medical attention.

According to him, “We call on big business, all Fellows, friends and well-wishers to please join us in this Endowment Fund launching.

“We have for quite some time now pursued the acquisition of this laboratory without success because its capital intensive.

“We will however not be deterred in our pursuit to acquire this laboratory to improve on our performance. We appeal to the government to include this as a priority project. Friends of the College should also come to our aid,” lilly-Tariah said

Lilly-Tariah said the golden anniversary of the (npmc) offers the college and her well wishers multiple celebrations which includes 37th convocation and 14th Annual Scientific Conference and All Fellows Congress of the College (ASCAF)

Buttressing the vital role the college plays in providing the skill set in the sector, Lilly-Tariah said “This country currently trains approximately 4000 doctors per annum from about 40 medical schools in Nigeria universities. Over 95% of the clinical teachers in these universities are products of our College having been trained within the country.”

He said with these modern equipment the college will be able to develop the requisite competences and research to treat Nigerians better.

Like the SDG slogan says, “no one should be left behind” including us. In achieving this objective, the National Health Insurance Scheme should be strengthened and made truly universal and compulsory. Over 99.9% of Nigerians do not undertake medical tourism abroad.

We should pay attention to them too. It is no coincidence that the nations that have universal healthcare are great destinations for medical tourism. There is no gain saying therefore where the direction of medical tourism will be if and when our healthcare is universal.

The Main theme for this year’s conference is “50 years of Postgraduate Medical Education in Nigeria: Achievements, Challenges and Prospects”.

Lectures will be delivered by Emeritus Professor Nimi D. Briggs, OON, FMCOG, FRCOG, FWACS, and DFMC. The sub-themes are: “Brain drain in the health sector: A neglected crisis” and “Healthcare research priorities: “Developing an agenda for Nigeria”.

