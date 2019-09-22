By Vincent Ujumadu

FEAR and apprehension had gripped the people of Amansea in Awka North local government area of Anambra State following the submerging of homes in Okukwa village, the community’s civic center and Eziogbo Primary School by an unusual flood in the area.

Residents affected by the flood, which was gushing out from underground, had relocated, while the primary school, which only reopened last week, had been forced to close down.

Secretary General of Amansea Development Union (ADU), Mr. Isaac Okoye, said the source of the flood was yet to be ascertained, adding that the existence of the community was being threatened.

“We have never witnessed this kind of thing in our community. This cannot be attributed to flood because there is no flood-prone area around the village.

“Many buildings are now submerged in the village and the road linking Egbeagu and Ifite Awka — Unizik road is being gradually cut off by the surging flood,’’ he said.

The headmistress of Eziogbo Primary School, Mrs. Leticia Umeadi also described the situation as unusual, saying the flood which had occupied an appreciable part of the school compound, was noticed on resumption of school after the long vacation.

She said: “Since I started working in this school in 2012, I have never witnessed this type of problem. It was on Sept. 16, when the school re-opened that we observed floodwaters everywhere within school premises.

“I thought it was floodwaters coming from the road, only to notice that buildings behind the school were already covered by raging floodwaters coming out from underground.’’

While lamenting damages caused by the development, she called for urgent intervention by relevant authorities to control the situation to allow for hitch-free academic session in the school.

Narrating his ordeal, one of the affected persons, Mr. Martin Obi, lamented that his compound had been submerged by the floodwaters resulting in loss of economic trees and personal effects.

Vanguard