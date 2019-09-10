Ezenobi training centre ltd Lagos, wish to use this medium to appreciate the presidential Amnesty office, for giving us the opportunity to train their delegates and giving us an award of Excellency.

Also we wish to appreciate the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for his constant funding of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Worthy of appreciation, the Coordinator of the presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Quaker Dokubo for his pronouncement of instant empowerment to the delegated immediately after their training.

First of its kind of the history of Amnesty programme, keep it up. A piece of advice to the coordinator Prof. Charles Dokubo, the office should try to pay up vendors who have diligently trained delegates. The late President Umaru Yaradua’s mandate is to train delegates and engage them. The say ‘an idle mind is the devil workshop’.

Signed by CEO Ezenobi training centre (Enetimi Evah Bunuzigha).

