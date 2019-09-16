Election: Unity, peaceful coexistence of Kogi not negotiable — Minister

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has urged political actors in Kogi to eschew Election violence as the unity and peaceful coexistence of the state are not negotiable.

Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Mr Austine Elemue, in a statement on Sunday, made the call when a delegation of Kogi Political Triangle, led by Adamu Shuiabu, paid her a visit in her office.

The minister, therefore, used the visit to called for a united force in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

She emphasised the need to build bridges among the different ethnic groups in the state, noting that peace was a daunting task but achievable.

According to the minister, the state will achieve more under one united body.

Aliyu, however, called on the people of the state to support the government at the centre in order to realise the dreams of the state, saying that Kogi was blessed with ingenious and competent hands. The Election billed to hold later this year.

She called on them to use their numerical strength to vote massively for Gov. Yahaya Bello, in the forthcoming Kogi governorship election.

“There is nothing we can achieve without peace. Kogi state is blessed with ingenious and competent men and women.

“We are doing well in building the nation, and nation-building is a collective responsibility.

“I sincerely believe that Kogi State will be a hub of activities after the Election and the second tenure of Gov. Yahaya Bello

“Kogi State unity is not negotiable. It is not about a political party or ethnicity anymore,

“We must follow the government at the centre to get the dividends of democracy in order to realise the Kogi of our dream.

“We are stronger in unity. However, I know unity is a daunting task but achievable. Kogi State at this point of our political era needs continuity and consolidation.

Responding, the leader of the delegation, Adamu Shuiabu, said that Kogi Political Triangle came into existence to ensure that ethnic and senatorial politics come to a halt.

He, therefore, called on other groups to promote peace and unity in the state.

Vanguard