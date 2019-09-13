EEDC promises 20-hour electricity supply in Imo 

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, yesterday, said it has concluded plans to provide electricity supply up to 20 hours a day in Imo State.

The EEDC, head of communications, Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

EEDC, said it was made possible after the commission has completed two power projects to the tune of N200 million to up the power supply in major parts of the state, one of which was the Oguta 33KV double circuit line.

Ezeh narrated: “In line with her commitment towards improving the socio-economic state of the South East region, the Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) recently completed two major projects in Imo State.

“These projects, which is estimated at over N200 million are: a dedicated 33KV line constructed for one of the company’s industrial customer, Alex Aluminium Company; and Oguta 33KV double circuit line. Both lines will radiate from Egbu Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Station.

“The Alex Aluminium 33KV line has a route length of about 38 kilometers, and is designed to improve availability to the industrial customer; while the Oguta 33KV line, with double circuit, has a route length of about 11 kilometers and will feed New Owerri, Port Harcourt Road and Onitsha Road axis.

“The Oguta 33KV line caters for seven 11KV feeders, which include: Concord, Obinze, Irete, World Bank, Irete Industrial, Egbeada and Port Harcourt Road feeders. One circuit of the Oguta 33KV line will terminate at Z05 Injection Substation, Onitsha Road, and continue to feed the CBN line that feeds Concord area and Emerald Food and Beverage Company Limited.”

He explained that “The second Oguta 33KV feeder, which feeds the Oguta, Ogbaku and Mgbidi axis will alleviate the poor supply situation experienced by customers within the area.

“Before now the frequency of power interruptions in New Owerri was high and unbearable, that informed the investment by EEDC to improve availability to its customers within the affected areas.

“The new line, which is free from line loads and less prone to interruptions will serve to stabilise electricity supply availability in New Owerri and its environs.

“The Oguta 33KV feeder will to a large extent, alleviate the sufferings of the industrialists within the industrial area of Owerri.

“The management of EEDC appreciates the Imo State Government and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for their support in ensuring that these projects were actualized.

“Customers served by these newly commissioned projects will definitely experience improved electricity supply, up to 20 hours daily, and it is consistent with our efforts in ensuring our customers have enjoyable experience.”

Vanguard