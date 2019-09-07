Education summit: Gov Udom advocates education restructuring

…set to train indigenes in textile engineering

Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel has called on relevant authorities in the nation’s education sector to consider restructuring the current educational system to meet current realities in view of its overall importance in defining the future of the children and national economy.

The governor made this known while addressing participants at the concluding session of the 1st Akwa Ibom State Education Summit and Exhibitions, which took place yesterday at the Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio Hall, Uyo.

Mr Emmanuel maintained that education must be tailored towards producing entrepreneurs and craftsmen invocations that will add value to the society, adding that such craftsmen would be produced in Akwa Ibom state.

“I am looking at a situation where certain categories of skilled labour are produced here and when the need arises for their services such craftsmen would be fetched here”, he stated.

Governor Udom further disclosed that ten indigenes of Akwa Ibom state are to be enrolled for studies in textile engineering in a Europe based institution come September 2020.

In his words: “Yesterday, officials of an institution in Europe watched this programme live and communicated to me, saying that having watched this programme and listened to my passion for technology-based education, by September next year, they will grant scholarship to ten Akwa Ibom citizens to study Textile Engineering”.

The Governor, however, lamented that lack of a capacity building has been the major problem in the society, saying “the problem in Nigeria is not unemployment but capacity building, if we can build our capacity, the certificate will not be an issue”.

The state chief executive hinted that arrangements have been completed for the establishment of Computer Laboratories in at least a school in each of the 10 Federal Constituencies of the state and mentioned the schools to include St. Mary’s Senior Science College Ediene Abak LGA ; Etinan Institute, Etinan LGA ; Community Secondary Commercial School, Ikot Akpan Essiet Onna LGA ; Goretti Girls Secondary School, Ikot Ekpene LGA ; Qua Iboe Church Secondary School, Minya, Mkpat Enin LGA .

Others are Presbyterian Secondary Science College Ididep, Ibiono Ibom LGA; Methodist Senior Science College, Oron LGA; Cornelia Connelly College, Uyo LGA; Southern Annang Comprehensive Secondary School, Ikot Okoro, Oruk Anam LGA; and a school in Odoroikono Mbiabong Ikot Udofia, Ini LGA.

He explained that the Modula Classrooms built-in Primary Schools within the Uyo urban are technologically designed to fast track communication with schools in the remote areas, pointing out that the technology will simplify learning as knowledge will be transferred with the in-built facilities.

Delivering a lecture titled “knowledge as a Bedrock for Entrepreneurship, Job And Wealth Creation”, the Chief Human Resources Officer, Dangote Worldwide, Logos State, Mr Usen Udoh, advocated a change in teaching method and curriculum of studies.

Mr Udoh said that 21st-century education adopts problem identification method and ability to solve such problems, rather than training on grammar qualification.

He said the emphasis is on skilled-based education and that internship and industrial experience are preferred to theoretical experience as employers do not look at certificate but qualifications that can solve problems.

He, however, called on the organisers of the summit to come up with an educational roadmap that will transcend different administrations in the State.

A former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof. Akaneren Essien, who spoke on the topic “Funding of Education in Akwa Ibom State: A Collective Responsibility”, identified appropriate funding of education as the key to functional education, maintaining that there exists a nexus between capacity building and funding of education.

Prof. Essien pointed out that poor or improper funding and implementation of projects in the educational system could have poor effects on student’s performance and called for collaborative funding of education, which he explained, covers funding from family, Parent Teachers Association , Corporate bodies, Government, Alumni Associations etc. in order to achieve the desired results.

Vanguard