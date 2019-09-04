Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

MEMBER representing Khana/Gokana federal constituency, in the House of Representatives, Dumnamene Dekor, yesterday, condemned the attacks on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over the demolition of a non-existent mosque in Port Harcourt.

Dekor, former Rivers Works Commissioner, in a statement, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, wondered why, despite the fact that the falsehood in mosque demolition had been exposed, those criticising Wike were not pointing fingers at Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, under whose governorship the contentious structure was first demolished.

He said at no time was a mosque built on the said site, adding that no records from his predecessors showed that a mosque existed there throughout his time as Rivers State Works Commissioner.

READ ALSO:

He said ownership issue of the land, having been resolved by a subsisting court judgment in suit Number PHC/986/2012 between Registered Trustees of Trans Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt (claimant) vs the Commissioner, Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, Rivers State, the governor of Rivers State and the Attorney-General of Rivers State (defendants), the matter should have been put to rest.

He said: “To every rational thinker, one again wonders why there was no hue and cry against Amaechi. Why all these noise against Wike? It clearly shows that there is more to all these than meets the eye.

“These enemies of the state are fanning embers of hate against Governor Wike, rooting to burn down the state just because they no longer have any stake in Rivers for the simple reason that they have long been rejected by the people.”

VANGUARD