By Emma Amaize, Ogbe-Ijoh

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro has come clean that the bad blood between Ogbe-Ijoh and neighboring Aladja in Warri southwest and Udu Local Government Areas of the state distracted infrastructural development plans of the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration for the communities.

Otuaro, who represented Governor Okowa at the fourth Coronation anniversary of the Pere Ama-Okosu of Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri Kingdom, HRH Couple Mackson Oromoni, disclosed this while addressing the monarch and his subjects at Ogbe-Ijoh, weekend.

He was, however, happy that relative peace had returned to the two communities, evidenced from Vanguard findings, by the attendance of the celebration by emissaries from Aladja, which had not happened in years.

“As a government, we are doing all in our hands to achieve peace. It is worrisome that elusive peace between sister-communities has not to help Governor Okowa to do all he intends to do for most communities in the state,” he said.

The deputy governor assured that Okowa government will ensure infrastructural development projects in Ogbe-Ijoh in the 2020 budget.

He appealed to HRM Oromoni to discharge his responsibilities transparently and firmly as the father of all by imbibing the virtue of peace and explore every democratic means of dialogue in the interest of unity, progress, and development of the kingdom.

“As the custodian of tradition, norms, and culture, use your God’s given wisdom and powers to bring peace and harmony to all communities around you,” he admonished.

Otuaro explained that he attended the occasion dual capacity, as a representative of Governor Okowa and as a son of Ogbe-Ijoh kingdom, adding, “The governor sends his greetings to the entire people of Ogbe-Ijoh kingdom.”

Earlier in an address delivered by the people, a former DESOPADEC commissioner, Chief Favour Izukuomour pledged that they would maintain the existing cordial relationship between Ogbe-Ijoh and companies operating in the domain, including Nigeria Port Authority, Intels Nigeria Ltd., Julius Berger Services, Mix and Bake Flour, Mantrac Nigeria Limited.

The kingdom thanked the state government for renovation of various infrastructures within the monarchy and asked for new ones.

High-point of the anniversary was conferment of chieftaincy titles on 20 deserving persons among them David Omare, a philanthropist.

Vanguard News