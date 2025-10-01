Oyakonghan lauds monarch over coronation anniversary, calls for peace in Warri 

By Jimitota Onoyume

A commander in the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta , MEND, Josiah Oyakonghan aka Commander Oyimi has appealed for peace in Warri even as he commended His Majesty, King Couple Oromoni, Monbene III, Pere Ama-Okosu of Oge-Ijoh Warri Kingdom, for the successful celebration of his 10th coronation anniversary.

Oyakonghan in a statement made available to newsmen also expressed gratitude to governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Chief Tunde Smooth, Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, Rt.Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, Engineer Matthew Tonlagha, Chief Frank Omare, Chief Kestin Pondi, Chief Dennis Otuaro, and Rt. Hon Julius Pondi, for their contributions towards the success of the coronation anniversary of the monarch .

“Let me also thank Chief Favour Izoukumor, Chief Sylvester Oromoni, Chief Boro Opudu, Chief Ekomieyefa Uduboh and the traditional council of chiefs of Ogbe-Ijoh for all they did to make the coronation anniversary a success “, he said.

Continuing, he enjoined all ethnic groups in Warri to promote peace in the area.” May there never be crisis in Warri . May the reign of His Royal

Majesty, King Couple Oromoni, Monbene III, Pere Ama-Okosu of Oge-Ijoh Warri Kingdom continuously bring peace, progress, and pride to Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom and our brothers and sisters in Warri.”, he added .

Continuing, he poured encomium on the monarch : “Indeed, His Majesty’s visionary and transformational leadership in times of turbulent and unforeseeable obstacles, have been incredibly inspirational and worthy of emulation, embodying the vision and values of our ancestors since his ascension of the throne.

“His Majesty’s wise counsel and mentorship to us his subjects with regard to deepening peace and unity amongst ourselves as well as our brothers and sisters in Warri metropolis truly exemplify a Mornach of many firsts. We are grateful to your fount of wisdom and guidance as the custodian of our heritage and I pray for your reign to be long, prosperous, and impactful and for peace to be sustained in Warri as a result to your indispensable contributions and numerous sacrifices.”