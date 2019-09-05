Breaking News
Consumer Watch: A place that makes you plan ahead

On 9:59 pmIn Woman, Woman's Ownby

By Funmi Ajumobi

Items                      Prices

Basket of Tomatoes                        N8,000   –   N11,000                           A bag of Pepper  (Rodo)                              N 6,500   –  N8,000

A bag of Long pepper                     N9, 000    –  N12,000

A bag of Onions (white)             N15,000   –  N15, 000

A bag of Onions (Red)                                    N14, 000    –  N15, 000

50kg of long grain Rice                   N21,000   –  N22,000

A derica of long grain Rice            N380        –  N400

50kg of short grain Rice.               N21,000   –  N22,000

A derica of short grain Rice          N380         –  N400

A crate of eggs                                  N1,000     –  N1,100

A bag of Olotu beans                      N14,000   –  N38,000

A bag of Oloyin                      N15,000   –  N20,000

A bag of Yam Flour (Elubo)                           N63, 000  –  N69,000

A bag of Garri (Yellow)                                   N5,000     –  N8,000

A paint bucket                                N400

A bag of Ijebu Gari          N5,000   –   N8,000

A paint bucket Gari         N400

25 Litres of Vegetable Oil              N10,500  –  N11, 000

10Litres                                                N5,500    –  N6000

25 Litres of Palm Oil         N9,000    –  N9,500

5Litres of Palm Oil            N1,900    –  N2,000

Salt                                         N50         –  N200

Noodles- 70g                     N1,900    –  N2,200

Spaghetti (1packet)        N180       –  N200

Macaroni(1packet)          N180       –  N200

Semovita (10kg)                               N2,800    –  N3,000

Pampers (cartons of 8)  N3,400

Seasonings                         N100       –   N500

Tomato paste (2,200g)   N1200     –   N1500

Tomato paste (Medium)              N550       –   N700

Tomato paste(small)                      N150-N350

Tomato sachet (a roll)                    N230

Pack of toilet roll (48pieces)        N1500-N1,800

A Satchet of milk                                              N25-N50

A Sachet of beverage                     N40-N50

Toothpaste                                         N50-N300

5 Litres of Kerosine                                         N1,100

12.5kg. Cooking gas                         N3, 700

Yam (1 tuber).                                   N400- N1,000

Ugu Leaf (a bundle)                        N3, 000 – N4,000

A dozen of tied Ugu Leaf                            N7,50,

Moin-Moin Leaf (a dozen)           N800-1,000,                          1 pack-                                                                N150                                                                               Carton Titus ice Fish                        N19,000

1 Carton of Kote ice fish                                N14,500

1 Carton of Sawa iced Fish            N10, 000, 1Kg-N600

