CBN to deepen digital transformation culture

By Prince Osuagwu

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN is consulting with a Nigerian tech company, Reliance InfoSystems Ltd, to drive technology adoption internally and intensify its internal digital transformation culture.

Reliance Infosystem is Microsoft’s Tier1 Partner in West Africa. CBN says this culture change will empower employees of the CBN to re-imagine work and productivity, identify transformation opportunities to support corporate objectives and engage customers through digital tools and services.

It will also optimise operations to minimise running costs, improve service delivery and facilitate collaboration within teams, and transform products.

The Deputy Director of CBN Enterprise Division,IT Architecture & Strategy Division, Mr. Paul Ojeikere at a recent digital transformation session, highlighted the need for enhancing productivity and collaboration, to improve how employees communicate, collaborate on projects, and develop ideas.

Managing Director of Reliance InfoSystems, Mr. Olayemi Popoola while thanking the CBN for the unique opportunity to collaborate on this initiative, said “even with the best practices templates, no external consultant can perfectly pinpoint and successfully drive DT opportunities within an organisation”.

He added that “it will take employees of the Apex Bank across all cadres of the organization to deliberately turn the transformation wheels as they spot opportunities in the course of their daily routines and interactions”.

CBN, as a regulator and key stakeholder in the Nigerian economy, seeks to deepen its Digital Transformation culture in response to the ever changing market conditions. The financial services industry has witnessed several evolutions within the last two decades and will be subject to many more changes in the next few years. Apparently, the CBN has recognised the need to adapt an internal culture and operations to meet present-day reality.

Partnering Reliance Infosystems at the just concluded Digital Transformation Session recently at the NAF Conference Center, Abuja, was a transformation on its own because Reliance InfoSystems leverages technology to empower organizations transform their business model and operations across several industries to achieve more.

