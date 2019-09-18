By Prince Osuagwu

Smartphone brand, Tecno, has launched a new range of devices, Camon smartphone series under its camera-centric flagship. vanguard

The new devices are described as signifying the brand’s improvement and development of smartphone photography. The Camon 12 comes with a number of enhanced features that in many ways validate the power of smartphone to shape the future of communication and interractions.

Part of the features is the AI Triple Camera which upgrades the dual rear-camera spotted on the Camon 11 Series, launched last year.

Speaking at the Launch in Lagos, PR and Strategic Partnership Manager Jesse Oguntimehin stated that: “The Camon 12 is more than just any device. It comes with a lot of physical and inbuilt upgrades from the Camon 11 launched last year, ranging from its look and feel, to its camera, and upgraded security features”.

He also boasted that the device which is the 7th generation of the Camon Series is capable of unlocking a new era of smartphone photography. He said: “This time around, we at Tecno have worked round the clock to make it possible for our users, to see the world through our device.

Coming a few months after revealing its new philosophy for users to expect more in terms of creativity and quality, the Camon 12, comes with a nebula gradient glossy back that gives it an extraordinary look and feel.

TheCamon 12Pro gives users more in terms of smartphone photography with its 32 MP and dual front flash, which solves the problem of lowlight selfies.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 which makes connecting one device to another easier and transferring files faster; 4G LTE capacity for smooth high-speed browsing; and a sizeable 3,500mAh Battery.

Vanguard