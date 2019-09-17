Bus driver kills two while running away from Customs in Ogun

Daud Olatunji

Tragedy struck on Tuesday in Akinale in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun when a bus driver rammed into two people while running away from men of Nigerian Customs Service.

The bus driver who allegedly carried cartons of Turkey swerved and somersaulted while attempting to escape from the Customs men and rammed into the people including a Vulcaniser who was beside the road.

An eye witness told our correspondent that the suspected smugglers were taking the contraband to Lagos when the men of NCS chased him along Abeokuta-Lagos Abeokuta Expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State , Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said, “it’s true the Customs men were chasing the bus and it summersault and killed two people “.

The Customs PRO in the state, Abdullahi Maiwadah, however, promised to get back to our correspondent as soon as he got the detail.

He said, “Reference to your information, we have commenced an investigation, I will get across to you as soon as I get the details”.