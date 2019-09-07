BUA Cement, SON, ITF train over 500 building technicians, block makers nationwide

By Moses Nosike

BUA Cement has continued its technical capacity development programmes for building technicians and block makers across Nigeria with its cement usage workshops held in collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON).

So far, over 500 building technicians and block makers have been trained with the latest conducted in Ilorin and Lagos this week.

Some stakeholders who shared their experiences with BUA Cement at the event were excited with the one-day workshop tagged “Optimizing Cement Usage to Achieve Better Quality and Yields in Block-Making”designed to offer standard practices to the stakeholders to address the series of building collapse in the country.

Addressing the stakeholders, General Manager Sales, BUA (Obu) Cement, Nasiru Ladan, thanked them for their continued patronage of BUA Cement “The King of Strength” and berated the wrong application of cement and other construction materials in bid to reduce cost and maximize profits, thereby producing substandard infrastructure within the country.

Ladan said that we will continue to intensify education, awareness and training of end users on the correct use of the cement mixes in collaboration with relevant standard and regulatory bodies.

“BUA Cement has consistently made it its responsibility to educate stakeholders in the building and block making industry on the proper mix and application of cement with other materials. We believe that standard building of high-quality is possible only if the mix of the cement with other materials is appropriate.

“Cement quality is of primary importance to the ultimate consumers who are builders, concrete and block makers. This is where the BUA Cement brand is different from others because it is of 42.5 and 52.5 texture grade. This is the highest quality texture, which mixes and dries easily.

In addition, Area Manager/Deputy Director, Industrial Training Fund in charge Lagos, Alhaji Usman Mohammed Sani said that the whole thrust of this event is to showcase the extent Industrial Training Fund is collaborating with BUA Cement in terms of publicity, advert and quality expression.

He said, “ITF as we are aware is the first training agency of government and to that effect public and private sectors across the country that wish to develop capacity of its workers, the best option is Industrial Training Fund. We have over 48 years of experience in skills and capacity building and we are the widest in terms of network, having area offices all over the country. In Lagos alone, we have 7 area offices and we are all doing skills training and capacity building. And we have about 6 skill training centres across the country. All of them doing skills and capacity building to enrich workforce and for profit optimisation of organisations.

In addition, National President of Block Moulders Association, Alhaji Rasheed Adeborade, advised BUA management to provide more distributors to several locations to make its cement available for block moulders, and that no doubt will instill confidence in them to partner with BUA.

He solicited that block moulders need the support of BUA and then requested the company to reduce price of cement in the market to attract more buyers.

Speaking, Samuel Daniel the Deputy Chairman of the Ogbomoso Block Industry said “BUA Cement dries fast and it is stronger because when the blocks are molded today, the next day the blocks are already dried and strong. Also when you are loading the blocks in the truck, it is the same amount of blocks molded that will be there. None will be broken or shattered”.

Vanguard