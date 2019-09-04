By Boluwaji Obahopo

Sorting and counting of votes have continued in the governorship primary election of the PDP in Kogi which ended abruptly in the early hours of Wednesday following the invasion of gunmen who disrupted the congress.

Voting had ended and the sorting of votes was going on when the gunmen came to the venue at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday and started shooting from different directions.

Votes in eight out of the 10 ballot boxes have already been sorted and counted before the disruption by the gunmen.

Following the disruption, the Governor Umar Fintiri led election panel called for a meeting of all aspirants where after a marathon session agreed that sorting and counting should continue.

Luckily for the party, all agent has figures of votes from the first seven ballot boxes that were already counted before the disruption; also as the other three boxes yet sorted out were in the possession of Governor Fintiri panel.

The continuation of the exercise is now being carried out at the Governorship lodge adjacent the government House Lokoja in the presence of the aspirants and their agents.

Also, some journalists have been allowed access to monitors the continuation of the exercise.

So far, unconfirmed results from the agents show that Engr. Musa Wada is leading with 570 votes, followed by Abubakar Idris with 513; flowed by Senator Dino Melaye with 232 and Former Governor Idris Wada with 200

Details of the outcome later…

