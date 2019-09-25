Breaking: Archbishop Ndukuba elected as new Anglican Primate

…As Buhari congratulates him

By Nwafor Sunday

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion has elected Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba as the new Primate of the church for the next ten years.

Archbishop Ndukuba who is currently the Bishop of Gombe Diocese and Archbishop of Jos Province, respectively, took over from His Grace, the Most Rev’d Nicholas Okoh.

President Muhammadu Buhari has however congratulated the newly elected primate and commended Okoh for his services and invaluable supports given to his administration.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari opined, “I felicitate with members of the Anglican Communion in Nigeria on the successful election of a new spiritual leader, who will by the grace of God direct the affairs of the church in the next ten years.

President Buhari appreciates the role of the Anglican Church in promoting interfaith dialogue, peace, stability, education and social welfare in the country.

With a long and distinguished vocation as a priest for 30 years, bishop for 20 years and archbishop for two years, the President counts on the Primate-elect, who is at present the Bishop of Gombe Diocese & Archbishop of Jos Province of the Anglican Communion, to continue in propagating the qualities that epitomises the ministry of Jesus Christ, who taught his followers love, compassion and humility.

President Buhari also commends the outgoing Primate of the Church, His Grace, the Most Rev’d Nicholas Okoh, for his dedication, service and leadership, recounting the invaluable support this administration has received from the Church.

The President wishes Archbishop Ndukuba a successful tenure as he begins a new phase of ministry as the fifth Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).”

Vanguard