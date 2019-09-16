•CUPP alleges plots to intimidate, blackmail apex court justices

GOVERNORS elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have thrown their weight behind the party leadership’s decision to challenge Wednesday’s judgement of the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal, PEPT, that threw out the petition of Atiku Abubakar, the party’s 2019 presidential candidate.

In a press statement issued from its secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson, said the judgement stood justice on its head, and if not challenged at the apex court, may constitute a cog in the wheel of the nation’s nascent democracy.

The PDP governors spoke as Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, alleged of plots to intimidate and blackmail justices of the Apex court ahead of the appeal against the PEPT verdict.

The statement of support came after one of the party’s financiers, Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, last week, congratulated President Buhari, accusing some PDP governors of hobnobbing with the president in secret.

It is not clear, last night, whether or not Wike is part of the PDP governors’ decision. Efforts via phone calls and text messages to get him and his aides to comment on the issue were abortive. However, sources close to the Rivers Governor said he is not happy with the PDP leadership and wants it ‘’to stop taking him for granted.’’

Also efforts to get the APC leadership and the Federal Government to comment on the CUPP’s alleged plans of the government to intimidate Supreme Court Justices did not yield dividends.

Meanwhile, a pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum, YYF, has also backed Atiku Abubakar’s decision to drag President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Supreme Court.

The president of the group, Mr. Olusegun Bolarinwa said the group was surprised that the presidential election tribunal upheld the election of President Buhari as the winner of the 2019 presidential election despite wide-spread electoral fraud by the APC.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the national executive meeting of the forum which was held in Lagos, at the weekend, Mr. Bolarinwa advised Alhaji Abubakar not to be discouraged but proceed to the apex court based on allegations that he did not receive the right and proper justice from the tribunal on his petition against President Buhari.

The PDP governors’ statement read in parts: “After painstakingly and prudently studying line after line of the judgement, several holes were picked and countless anomalies were identified by us.

“We would be doing a greater disservice and moral injustice to our party, our democracy and Nigerians in general if we turn blind eyes, swallow such bile and applaud that rape of justice.

“The judgement, to say the least, has further painted our judiciary with darker colours, only this time around with a never-before-seen blemished coat of tar.

“However, we are hopeful that the Supreme Court will re-write that history by ensuring that such stains and tar are removed from our judicial archives.

“The apex court should know that its integrity is at stake and in order to avoid it been shredded to particles, it must save our nation and the future of Nigerians yet unborn from a development that may further make us a perpetual laughing stock among the comity of nations. And Nigerians are very hopeful that these wrongs will be righted.”

The statement further noted: “Without any iota of trepidation, it is most paramount for us to once more, restate and reconfirm our undiluted loyalty, deserving support and maximum commitment to our great party and the Atiku-Obi Presidential Ticket. This is our stand, now and in the future. Posterity would judge us harshly if we did otherwise.”

Justices’ phone’s recorded, financial records under attack – CUPP

Alleging of plots to intimidate and blackmail supreme court justices, the CUPP, a group of no fewer than 45 opposition political parties, in a statement by its Spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said it was “alarmed by the Federal Government’s latest onslaught against judges across the country in form of a request from the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, that all banks make details of bank accounts of all justices of the Supreme Court available to the unit.”

“This request by the NFIU is coming simultaneously with another request from one of the security agencies to all mobile telecommunication companies to furnish them with the phone log of all the Justices of the Supreme Court and other listed Nigerians from 1st August, 2018 till 10th September, 2019.”

