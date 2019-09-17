Breaking News
APC suspends planned congress in Rivers

The Rivers chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has suspended the planned Ward, Local Government and State congresses in the state due to development in the judiciary.

Mr Isaac Ogbobula, the state’s caretaker committee chairman of the party, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt on Monday, NAN reported.

“The planned congresses of APC in Rivers has been put on hold as directed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in view of the development in the Judiciary.

“The NWC is responsible for the necessary reconciliation process,” he said.

The Acting Chairman assured party faithful that all other party activities would go on unhindered in the state.

Supporters of a former lawmaker, Sen. Magnus Abe had threatened to boycott the Congresses for not being consulted.

Vanguard News.

