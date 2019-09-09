Kingsley Omonobi

The Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders (NDRC) has taken a swipe on those it said are lobbying to take over the job of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Presidential Amnesty Programme currently occupied by Professor Charles Dokubo.

The group expressed concern over the character of some prominent persons in the region who take pride in pulling others down for their own selfish interest.

Spokesperson of the group WO 1 Izon-Ebi in a media chat in Abuja, urged those “calling for the replacement of Dokubo to think twice, saying that it (NDRC) will resist the move”, which according to the “can plunge the region into crisis”.

The group maintained that “no meaningful development can take place in the Niger Delta if leaders of the region engage in in-fighting and the pull-him-down syndrome”.

He disclosed that those lobbying to take over the job are people who cannot be entrusted with sensitive public offices like the Presidential Amnesty Programme, which is strategic to peace and development of the region and the people of the Niger Delta.

The group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the call for his removal, saying that they are people who do not mean well for President Buhari’s administration and the relative peace being enjoyed by the people of the region.

NDRC maintained that “Prof. Dokubo should be left alone to continue the good work he doing”.

The group said, “Since inception, Dokubo has meaningfully engaged the ex-agitators and the youth of the region for better results with the prompt payment of their monthly stipends as and when due.

“The people have experienced the widespread impact of the activities of the Amnesty programmes more than before, peace has returned and oil production has shot up for overall economic development of the country”.

“This is what we stand for and this is what we represent. Therefore we will not allow any individual or group to mislead the Mr President and cause a crisis in the Niger Delta”, the group warned.

The group noted that according to its findings, most of those seeking to take over the job have benefitted as individuals or their various communities under the leadership of Dokubo, adding that they are worse off in their frivolous accusation against the SSA.

