NDCA applauds NUPRC for advancing host community welfare in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Citizens Alliance (NDCA) has commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for its transformative achievements in improving the welfare of host communities across the oil-producing region over the last four years.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt by its President, Kingsley Charles, and Secretary-General, Ogbobetta Nelli, the group said the Commission, under the leadership of Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, has given new meaning to resource justice through the transparent implementation of the Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs).

“For decades, oil-producing communities were left with promises that never translated into tangible progress. But since the creation of NUPRC in 2021, and under Engr. Komolafe’s stewardship, we have witnessed a genuine transformation. The Host Community Development Trust has restored hope by ensuring that oil wealth is finally reaching the people,” the statement reads.

The group praised the Commission’s supervision of the ₦373 billion Host Community Development Fund and the over 500 ongoing projects across the Niger Delta, describing it as “the most inclusive community intervention in the nation’s oil history”.

“These projects are not political billboards, they are real. From hospitals and schools in Rivers and Bayelsa to water projects and skill centres in Delta and Akwa Ibom, the impact is visible. NUPRC has bridged the gap between communities and corporations, replacing years of conflict with structured collaboration and accountability,” the group observed.

According to NDCA, the digital HostComply dashboard introduced by NUPRC has ensured that community funds are tracked transparently, preventing diversion and ensuring every naira is tied to measurable outcomes.

“Through technology, the Commission has empowered host communities to take ownership of their development. For the first time, people can monitor how funds are used and what projects are delivered. This level of openness has drastically reduced community tensions and fostered trust between oil operators and residents,” they said.

The NDCA also applauded the Commission’s insistence that project execution must prioritise local labour and suppliers, thereby creating thousands of jobs for young people in host areas.

“This model of development is what the Niger Delta has always demanded; a process where the people are participants, not spectators. The success of the Host Community Trust is a testament to what visionary leadership can achieve when transparency meets compassion,” the statement added.

The group also urged oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to remain faithful to their statutory obligations under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), particularly the three percent annual contribution to the Host Community Development Trust Fund.

It said sustained compliance by operators would ensure the continuity of critical infrastructure projects, deepen trust with host communities, and consolidate the gains already recorded under NUPRC’s supervision.

The group congratulated NUPRC on its fourth anniversary, describing it as a new era of fairness, inclusion, and shared prosperity in the oil-rich region.

