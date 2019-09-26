Akwa Ibom govt approves promotion arrears for over 6000 workers

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has approved the release of the 2017/2018 promotion arrears for the over 6000 workers in its employ who took part in the last promotion examinations.

The Head of Civil Service, Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Effiong Essien disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

Essien also disclosed that the governor has equally approved the release of funds for the scheduling of pre-promotion examination seminar and subsequent conduct of the Administrative and Professional Officers Compulsory Class Examination (APOCE) and other Promotion formalities.

He explained that the governor’s decision to approve the workers promotion arrears was to give way for the 2019 promotion to be closely followed.

Essien described the Governor’s gesture as another demonstration of his concern for workers welfare.

“In addition to regular payment of salaries and gratuities, the state government is also constructing affordable Houses for Workers at two housing Estates located at Ikot Ntuen Nsit in Nsit Ibom LG.A, along Abak Road and Ikpedip Ibiono /Itak Ikono, along Uyo Ikot Ekpene Road.

“This is to ensure that Public Servants Own their own houses on a rent-to-own basis.

On behalf of the entire workers, therefore, I extend my warm appreciation to the Governor as the State”, he said

He congratulated the beneficiaries of the approved promotion arrears as they migrate to the next grade levels and charged them to be more dedicated to duties as the only way to reciprocate their promotion.

He however assured that the workers would continue to support the current administration to enable it to actualize its completion Agenda.

