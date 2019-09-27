Aid Worker Killing: Amnesty Int’l expresses sadness, condemns act

…says killing may lead to withdrawal of humanitarian services

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Amnesty International, AI, Nigeria, Thursday, expressed sadness and condemned the killing of an aid worker by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

This was the reaction of the Chairman, Board of AI, Nigeria, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, over the killing of the aid worker in a chat with Vanguard.

Rafsanjani described the killing as a terrible incident and demoralizing one to aid workers in the country, particularly the North East region who selflessly provide humanitarian services to victims of terror attacks.

He said: “It is a sad development for this kind of terrible incident to be happening Aid workers when someone goes to provide humanitarian assistance to get killed is a demoralizing and wicked terror on aid workers who volunteered to provide safety for the needy people in crisis situations. Recall that this criminality has been going on aid workers.

“Conventionally journalists and Aid workers are not supposed to be a target for killings but in Nigeria, it appears that no rules of engagement by killers.”

He also expressed worry over aftermath effects on the lives of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, especially women and children including the aged.

He further stated that with the military accusing many humanitarian organizations without any public evidence is a factor demoralizing humanitarian organizations, which some have withdrawn their services and may lead to more leaving the North East.

“This is putting the situation of the poor people more in jeopardized condition. I think if Nigeria has a properly coordinated approach to dealing with humanitarian support the intervention of humanitarian groups would have been much better but you know due to officials corruption sometimes materials assistance don’t get the victims unfortunately so the victims they prepared and enjoy the support coming directly from humanitarian groups.

“Already many humanitarian organizations have been accused by some military officials without any public evidence leading to withdrawing their support in the North East couple with constant violence attacks by the terror groups against some aid workers and humanitarian groups.

“There were several allegations of some officials diverting and stealing relief materials in the IDP camp. Therefore IDP people suffer doubt, victimization in the North East and with the withdrawal of some humanitarian assistance the situation would get worse.

He also maintained that without proper coordination and synergy humanitarian crisis may deepen and out of control.

“I think government at national and state levels must work out a better-coordinated approach to toward humanitarian intervention in the affected states including also providing security to humanitarian aid workers in these areas”, he stated.

However, according to him with the deteriorating security situation in the country, most state governments have no option than to negotiate with the terrorist groups to stop the reckless killings.

“Many people believe that since the government is incapable to defeat terror groups in Nigeria then there is urgent need to negotiate a long-lasting solution with them with a view to end the violence and criminal activities and save more lives and properties.

“So if these negotiations are the only option to stop this reckless killing, kidnapping, and destruction then we have no options because our security agents are obviously overwhelmed”, he said.

vanguard