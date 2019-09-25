Access, merit are yardstick for quality education — Fayemi

By Esther Oyeniyi with Agency Report

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said that for the standard of education to be restored, access to basic education and merit should be the yardstick.

He said this at the 2019 King’s Week 110th Founder’s Day Lecture organised by King’s College Old Boys’ Association (KCOBA), tagged, “The founding of King’s College Lagos as a template for government’s involvement in education,” that was held at the King’s College School Hall, Lagos, on Saturday.

According to him, “Everybody must have access to basic education that will allow students to move to the next level of education and even if such student could not go further, he should be given opportunity to access vocational education, then second is merit,” Fayemi stated.

He added that for this to be made possible, there was need “for us to do a comprehensive analysis of what our national development is all about in order to have a good standard of education.”

Speaking on steps that would improve the educational sector in Ekiti State, Fayemi said he had approved and signed the release of five schools in the state to their original owners.

The governor said,”The aim is to help in reconnecting institutions to those that have the vision and the capacity to run them effectively, it’s a pilot case which we hope will guide the subsequently release of other schools.”

Also speaking on what informed the theme for the anniversary lecture, the Chairman, Planning Committee, KCOBA Founder’s Day Anniversary, Mr. Ladi Lawanson, said it was glaring that the standard of education was failing and the quality of preparation for the leaders of tomorrow was less than what is desired.

His words,”So, that’s why we thought that as an alumni association, as stakeholders in the education sector, as beneficiaries of an educational system that once worked, we had a duty to effect positive changes by speaking on such issues and invite people that had understanding on such issues and are able to influence the outcome and bringing about solutions,” Lawanson enthused.

According to Lawanson, “This year makes the school a hundred and ten years old,”’ adding, “the objectives of setting it up was to mould lives that will become nation builders and even from the array of our Old Boys, King’s College, no doubt, has kept that promise.”

Vanguard